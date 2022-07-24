‘What FG must do to end five months old ASUU strike’

Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole, on Sunday, said the over five months old strike of the union will end once the federal government signs and implements the renegotiated 2009 agreement.

Akinwole, in a statement, said the union maintained this stance because the Buhari government had continuously displayed the capacity to abuse trust by not honouring several Memorandum of Understanding and Memorandum of Action.

Though he noted that the academic staff bore the burden of their salaries being stopped for five months, Akinwole said lecturers were resolved to fight to victory this time.

According to Akinwole, ASUU members had sacrificed so much with their own welfare, stressing that the federal government owes its members over 9 years’ allowances.

He said it was worrisome that the federal government is frustrating the use of the homegrown solutions for the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

He called on Nigerians to join the ASUU struggle to get money from the government for the revitalisation of public-funded education.

This, he said, will give children of the Nigerian masses, especially those that can’t afford to send their children abroad, the opportunity to access quality education here in Nigeria.

He said Nigerians should not see the strike as an ASUU fight alone but a fight all Nigerians must own to have a future of quality education for their children.

He added that the ASUU will actively participate in the two days protest being organised by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other labour unions in the country.

Akinwole said: “Our renegotiation ought to have ended by 2012 but here we are in 2022 and yet the government is playing games with us.

“We are asking for a renegotiation of existing agreements that will position our members as human beings working in a decent place. We are asking for the Revitalisation of Public Universities through appropriate funding.

“We are saying we have a better homegrown alternative of University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS), we are saying check the proliferation of Universities that you cannot fund and we are saying Nigerians deserve to be ranked among the top 100 in the world if our leaders invest in education.

“We should be developing our own solutions not depending on others. Sadly we have uncoordinated Presidency and cabinet working at Cross purposes. This strike is not about ASUU, It is about the future of the Nigerian children.





“Nigeria is in the hands of incompetent people due to collective negligence of Nigerians.

“Until we rise above sentiments to get responsible and responsive people who will be accountable to Nigerians into public offices the cycles of strikes will not end in Nigeria.

“We got here by collective negligence of electing incompetent people into public offices. The fight for quality education for the children of the masses has become a class war among the economic elite, the working class and the ruling class and until we rise up and demand accountability from those in office to do what is in the best interest of the majority, cycle of strikes and underdevelopment will not stop.

“Nigerians continue to elect people who don’t care about them. We worship those who have money than those with right virtues and have the interest of the society at heart.”

