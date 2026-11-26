Air travel security across Africa’s busiest aviation market is undergoing a major digital overhaul. On November 16, 2026, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), officially unveiled the Airport Passenger Verification System, widely known as vPASS.

Launched initially at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the policy introduces mandatory biometric and identity verification for every passenger flying on domestic routes within the country.

Domestic airlines have been given until December 31, 2026, to integrate their booking systems with the platform ahead of strict enforcement starting on January 1, 2027.

According to industry analysis by global identity technology publication Biometric Update, the Nigerian rollout mirrors modern digital airport frameworks such as India’s Digi Yatra, aligning domestic aviation security with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

In this article, Tribune Online examines everything travelers need to know about vPASS, why aviation authorities introduced it, and the step-by-step process to register before your next domestic flight.

What Is vPASS and how does it work?

vPASS is an automated digital identity and biometric verification platform developed through a public-private partnership between FAAN and Verxid Technologies Limited. It connects a traveler’s flight ticket directly to their verified government identity and facial biometrics.

Previously, passengers on local routes in Nigeria could often purchase tickets and clear security gates using basic paper printouts or unverified identification cards. Under the vPASS framework, every passenger’s identity is cross-checked against official national databases before their boarding pass is validated.

Once a traveler completes a one-time registration, automated electronic gates and boarding checkpoints use facial recognition technology to confirm that the person standing at the gate is the exact individual registered on the flight manifest.

Why the federal government introduced the system

Aviation authorities introduced vPASS to close critical security gaps in domestic air operations that have persisted for years. Historically, international travelers passing through Nigerian airports underwent strict biometric and passport checks, while domestic terminals operated with lighter identity scrutiny.

By linking domestic flight manifests to verified databases, the system eliminates identity fraud, impersonation, and unauthorised access to restricted airport zones. It also tackles ticket racketeering by airport touts who previously bought tickets under random names to resell to desperate passengers.

Furthermore, accurate passenger data ensures reliable manifests for emergency response, aviation safety investigations, and national security monitoring.

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Who needs to register and what documents are required?

The vPASS directive applies strictly to domestic flights between Nigerian cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Enugu. International passengers remain governed by separate immigration clearance protocols handled by the Ministry of Interior.

For Nigerian citizens aged 12 and above, the mandatory requirement for registration is a valid National Identification Number (NIN) paired with a live facial scan. Foreign nationals and visitors travelling on domestic routes within Nigeria are required to register using their valid international passport and a facial scan.

Minors are also covered under specific age rules. Children aged between two and 11 years are registered through a verified adult’s vPASS profile to receive a child identification tag, while infants under two years old require an NIN linked to the accompanying adult’s profile.

Step-by-Step: How to register and use vPASS at the airport

Completing your vPASS setup is a one-time process that FAAN states is free for passengers, meaning travelers do not need to pay third-party agents for enrollment.

First, download the official FAAN VPass mobile application from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on a smartphone equipped with a working camera. Alternatively, travelers without smartphones can use self-service onboarding kiosks or seek assistance from designated officials directly at the airport terminal.

Second, create an account on the platform and enter your exact identification details. Nigerian citizens must input their 11-digit NIN, while foreign nationals input their international passport number and nationality.

Third, complete the biometric capture by taking a clear facial scan in a well-lit area following the on-screen prompts. Once submitted, the system verifies your data against official records and activates your profile.

Fourth, when arriving at the airport for your flight, retain your physical or digital airline boarding pass, as vPASS does not replace your ticket. Present your boarding pass at the security and boarding checkpoints, where automated scanners will match your face or the last four digits of your NIN to clear you onto the aircraft.