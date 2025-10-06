Metro

What caused fire incient at state secretariat — Rivers HoS

Godwin Okonkwo
map of Rivers state, natural gas pipeline infrastructure IYC calls for restoration of democracy in Rivers, Rivers govt launches leadership training for civil servants

The Rivers State Head of Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Inyingi Brown, has explained that the fire incident that occurred on Monday evening at the State Secretariat Complex was caused by an electrical fault.

She, however, stated that no life was lost in the incident, which destroyed property worth millions of naira on the ground floor of the Podium Block in the complex.

Our correspondent reports that the fire, which reportedly started after the close of work, also affected key sections of the State Pension Board located in the same block.

Addressing newsmen, the Head of Service said the fire was promptly contained through the combined efforts of both the state and federal fire services, stressing that their swift response prevented further damage.

ALSO READ: JUST IN: Fire guts Rivers govt secretariat

Dr. Brown expressed appreciation to Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his foresight in rehabilitating fire service stations across the state.

She said, “Other partners to the state also sent fire services. The Federal Fire Service and the military deployed their trucks as well. So, it was a combined effort, and the fire has been contained.

“We thank His Excellency for being proactive in rehabilitating the state fire service before now; otherwise, the situation would have been worse.

“From the preliminary report we received, the fire was caused by an electrical fault. But we thank God that no life was lost and no medical incident was recorded.”

She further urged civil servants in the state to take responsibility by ensuring that all electrical appliances are switched off at the close of work before leaving their offices.

Confirming the incident earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Dr. Honour Sirawoo, said the fire started from the ground floor of the Podium Block.

He commended officers of both the state and federal fire services for their prompt response, which helped prevent greater damage.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article map of Bauchi, Bauchi Obidient movement Rep Manu Soro map of Bauchi state, Magama youths decry abandoned projects map of Bauchi, Police arrest cybercrime suspect, Bauchi logo, Police nab suspects, selective process, Bauchi map, Armed bandits attack three Bauchi villages Bauchi govt approves six-month maternity leave for nursing mothers
Next Article FG, Gavi unveil 1m grant to tackle zero dose, low immunisation in Nigeria, Immunisation Bayelsa, Kogi vaccinates children, Polio vaccination campaign, emergency on polio eradication, Polio immunisation is free Immunisation: Sokoto govt targets 2.8 million children

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×