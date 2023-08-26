Since my father died from Prostate cancer, I have been afraid of also catching the ailment. In view of this, I will appreciate it if you can kindly let me know the signs of Prostate Cancer?

Jelili (by SMS)

Medical experts (Urologists) have confirmed that there are no symptoms that can specifically warn you against prostate cancer. However, any of the following complaints can indicate an abnormality with your prostate: voiding complaints – usually related to benign (non-cancerous) prostatic enlargement or overactive bladder, blood in the urine – usually related to infection, trauma, or bladder cancer, blood in the ejaculate – usually related to a benign prostatic condition, pelvic pain and bone pain can be due to prostate cancer that has metastasized to bone, but much more commonly is related to a non-cancerous condition, e.g. spinal osteoarthritis, etc. If a man has any of these symptoms, he should see a qualified health care provider but prostate cancer would not be top of mind. Most men with localized prostate cancer have no symptoms or symptoms arising from another diagnosis. Most men experiencing symptoms from prostate cancer, including bone pain, fatigue, severe voiding complaints, etc., have advanced prostate cancer (already spread beyond the prostate).

There will always be exceptions. Most prostate cancer cases were found to have a prostate lump, irregularity, hardness, etc., or, elevated PSA blood test on screening or during the investigation of another suspected diagnosis. An elevated PSA is only a signal raising suspicion, and, often, suggests the need for further investigation, including biopsies, if appropriate. Prostate cancer is a common and serious condition, but not always life-altering or life-threatening. This is why screening is appropriate for most healthy men between the ages of 50 and 75 (earlier, if there is a family history, and later, if there is a life expectancy of more than 10 healthy years).

