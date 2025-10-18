‘What a mockery’, Atiku’s aide slams Reno Omokri over ex-US Mayor’s genocide claim

Paul Ibe, media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has criticised former presidential aide Reno Omokri following recent allegations made by a former American Mayor, Mike Arnold.

Arnold, founder of Africa Arise International, recently visited Nigeria on a fact-finding mission concerning claims of religious persecution. The visit, reportedly facilitated by Omokri, took an unexpected turn after Arnold publicly accused Omokri of insincerity and manipulation.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Arnold described Omokri as being motivated by personal interest rather than genuine advocacy. The comments have since sparked widespread reactions online, with Omokri yet to issue a formal response.

Reacting to the controversy, Ibe, in a post on his X handle on Friday, called on Omokri to address the allegations and clarify his position.

Referencing an earlier post he made in June, Ibe stated that Arnold’s revelations had validated his previous concerns about Omokri’s credibility.

“In light of the revelations made by Mike Arnold about Reno Omokri, it has become necessary to restate my earlier position. Arnold’s comments have confirmed that Reno cannot be taken seriously,” Ibe wrote.

Ibe further accused Omokri of inconsistency and self-serving political behaviour, challenging him to explain his changing positions on national issues and past criticism of political figures.

The aide also questioned Omokri’s silence on certain controversies, including unresolved questions surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s academic records, urging him to “remain consistent” in his calls for accountability.

As of press time, Reno Omokri had not publicly responded to either Arnold’s accusations or Ibe’s remarks.