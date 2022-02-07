We’ve resolved issues with diesel supplier, Petrocam — Primero

A private bus rapid transit in Lagos, Primero Transport Service, has restated that it had long resolved its issues with the supplier, Petrocam Trading Nigeria Limited.

The company said this while responding to a story titled “Unpaid Debt: Fuel Supplier Asks Court to Halt Lagos BRTOperations,” in a statement issued exclusively to Tribune Online on Monday evening.

It said the alleged aggrieved diesel supplier is still supplying diesel for Primero operations across Lagos State weekly as of today.

Primero said: “We will like to put the record straight. The matter was from last year and has been resolved by both parties.

“The alleged aggrieved diesel supplier, Petrocam Trading Nigeria Limited is still supplying diesel for Primero operations across Lagos State weekly as of today.”

It, therefore, urged Nigerian media professionals to understand that it is prejudicial to give details of a matter pending in court to the public.

“It is prejudicial to give details of a matter pending in court to the public.

“We find it unethical that none of the news outlets deemed it fit to contact Primero to get our side of the story before going to press,” it stated.

