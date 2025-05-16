We’ve renovated over 60 FCT schools — Wike

…as residents hail Tinubu, Wike over resurgence of infrastructure in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has once again said contrary to what some people say that the FCT Administration under his watch is giving preferential attention to road infrastructure, the Administration has renovated over 60 schools in FCT.

The Minister stated this while addressing newsmen on Friday, in Abuja while on project inspection tour in Gwagwalada Area Council to inspect the Market, Etsu Road and A2 to Pai road in Kwali Area Councils.

Wike was responding to a question on whether sectors such as education and health were receiving equal attention, also assured that no sector would be left behind.

It would be recalled that the Tribune Online had reported on May, 11, 2025, how the administration is inclusive and not less than 100 to 140 billion naira has been budgeted for education in particular in the 2025 FCT budget, despite massive ongoing work in the sector.

Wike said: “Just because we’re not taking you to the schools yet doesn’t mean nothing is happening. We’ve renovated over 60 schools in FCT, and they are truly innovative and polished. We’ll invite you after the road commissioning to see for yourself.”

He emphasised that road infrastructure is fundamental, pointing out its central role in accessing education, healthcare, markets, and in tackling insecurity.

The Minister stressed that, “Development anywhere in the world starts with roads. If there are no roads, which school can you attend? Which hospital can you visit? Which farm produce can you transport? Roads unlock everything.

“Even criminals think twice when there’s a good road with streetlights. It’s about deterrence too.”

Meanwhile, residents of the nation’s capital, Abuja, have hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Nyesom Wike over the resurgence of infrastructure development across the city and satellites towns of Abuja.

The residents with a slogan, Renewed Hope in action came out to cheer the Minister while on projects inspection in Gwagwalada Area Council to inspect the Market, Etsu Road and A2 to Pai road in Kwali Area Council.

The residents who could not hide their happiness told the Minister that indeed Renewed Hope is working and were pleased to have associated with the ongoing transformation in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

They thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for trusting and believing in the the capacity of Barr. Nyesom Wike and giving him such peculiar tasks to overseas the FCT as the Minister.

They assured the Minister that the people of FCT will continue to give all the necessary support to the President and the FCT to ensure that they deliver on their mandate.

While responding, the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike reaffirmed the reality of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, declaring that the visible impact of development projects across FCT’s satellite areas proves that hope is no longer a slogan but a lived experience.

Wike, who expressed satisfaction with the ongoing transformation, especially in rural infrastructure said the joy of residents is the most powerful indicator of government success.

He said, “We’re happy when the people are happy,. When people’s happiness is tied to the government’s performance, it energizes us, telling us that we’re doing the right thing. It’s not my statement, but that of a resident who said, ‘Indeed, the Renewed Hope Agenda is at work.’ That tells you something.”

The Minister, while inspecting the A2 to Pai Road, which has now been fitted with streetlights despite being in a rural setting, emphasised the significance of purposeful leadership.

“This is the result of the right leadership. Mr. President has shown leadership, and we’re only following his vision. There’s no magic to it. When the leader is focused and provides support, those working with him have no excuse not to deliver,” he said.

While at Aguma Palace road construction site, the Minister was greeted with cheers and overwhelming enthusiasm from residents, including traders and community leaders, who expressed appreciation for the improved infrastructure.

Wike further explained that:“What we saw in Aguma Palace was incredible. The people were shouting, jubilating. That alone tells you that hope is working.”

