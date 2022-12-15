We’ve recovered over N30bn from suspended accountant-general, says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that so far, it has recovered over N30 billion from the corruption activities surrounding the suspended Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Idris Ahmed.

The Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, stated this while appearing at the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Recall that the Commission is currently prosecuting him over alleged N109 billion fraud.

Giving highlights of the achievements of the anti-graft body from January to December 2022, he gave other recoveries as N134,33,759,574.25, $121,769,076.30, £21,020.00, €156,925.00, ¥21,350.00, CFA300,000.00 among others.

He also revealed that over 3,615 convictions were recorded within the period, affirming that the administration is serious about its anti-corruption programme.

The EFCC boss announced that the nationwide auction of forfeited automobiles will be followed by the disposal of over 150 houses to interested buyers.

Bawa assured that by the time the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCMUL) becomes fully operational, it will be difficult for money to be laundered in the country.

More details to come later.

