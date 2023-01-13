We’ve recorded over 65% PVCs distribution in Bauchi ― INEC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Independent National Electorate Commission (INEC), Bauchi State office, Alhaji Mohammed B. Nura has said that the Commission has so far achieved over 65 percent of the distribution of permanent voters’ cards (PVC) across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Mohammed Nura however said that lack of endurance and patience from the people are the major issues militating against the smooth flow of the exercise as people are in a hurry to get theirs.

The REC stressed that people have not been patient enough to wait for their turn to collect the PVCs at their various wards and centres designated for the collections.

He disclosed that the Commission has decided to take the exercise down to the Area Wards Registration Centers just to allow people to have easy access to collecting their PVCs.

According to him, the Commission has also deployed two head officers for the issuing and desk officers at each centre to ensure a speedy process in the 20 local government area councils.

The REC, however, urged the people not to panic as the officials of the Commission are working assiduously from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm every day to ensure every eligible electorate collected his/her PVC before the expiration period of 10 days.

He added that the exercise will last up to the end of January before it will lapse.

Mohammed Nura said that “We’re going to spend 10 days at the Registration Area (ward) level from 6th January to 15th January 2023. And finally, the collection will move back to the LGAs from 16 and end of this month to complete the remaining days at the ward level”,

Meanwhile, traditional rulers in the state have pledged their support to INEC in ensuring that all those who were registered collected their PVCs within the time frame provided for the exercise.

Speaking differently when the INEC Commissioner visited them at their Palaces on an advocacy visit, the Emirs of Misau, Alh Ahmed Suleiman and Jama’are and Alh Nuhu Wabi stressed the importance of the collection of the PVCs assuring that they will effectively mobilize their subjects to collect the PVCs to enable them to vote.





READ FROM ALSO IGERIAN TRIBUNE