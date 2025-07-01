We’ve received petitions seeking coroner’s inquest into Akeredolu’s death—Ondo govt

The Ondo State government, on Monday, confirmed receipt of petitions demanding a formal coroner’s inquest into the death of former Governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Recall that Tribune Online reports that the late Akeredolu died on December 27, 2023, at the age of 67, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, in a statement, disclosed that the Ministry of Justice has received multiple petitions, including from professional bodies and residents of the late governor’s hometown.

According to him, the petitioners stated that there are troubling inconsistencies surrounding Akeredolu’s death, therefore urging his office to investigate.

Ajulo disclosed, “We have received petitions from groups both within and outside the state.

“Let me be clear: due process will be followed. The law is there to serve the people and ensure that truth and justice prevail.”

Ajulo, who declared that under the Coroners Law of Ondo State, the public has every right to demand clarity in cases where they suspect foul play or there are lingering questions, noted that his office as the Attorney General is duty-bound to act in accordance with the law.

“It is not out of place for citizens to demand its invocation when there are legitimate concerns.

“The Attorney General is duty-bound to act in accordance with the law once such concerns are raised by members of the public.”

Continuing, Ajulo stated that the process would not be devoid of emotions, sentiment, or political interference, assuring that no individual will be presumed guilty.

“If invitations or arrests need to be made, the process will not deviate from doing the needful,” he declared.

According to him, only the Coroner Judge has the power over decisions such as inspecting the governor’s remains or summoning individuals, adding, however, that “the law will be allowed to take its course.”

While calling on all stakeholders to approach the issue “with civility, dignity, and a deep sense of responsibility,” the Attorney General described that as a way of protecting the legacy of the late former governor and maintain the peace in the state.

Speaking on the stance of the Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led state government, Ajulo assured that the government would not be found wanting wherever the law provides a remedy.

“No one is above the law, and no one is beneath its protection. Where the law provides a remedy, the government of Governor Aiyedatiwa will not be found wanting.”

