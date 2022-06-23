We’ve received over 1,000 scholarship applications from Nigerians ― Japanese Envoy

The Japanese Ambassador, His Excellency, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, has disclosed that his country has currently received over 1,000 applications for scholarships from Nigerians which are being reviewed.

He spoke, on Thursday, in Abuja, during the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) First Chair event with the theme, “Post World War II: Reconstruction and Economic Development in Japan -Lesson for Nigeria, held at the Main Campus of the University of Abuja.

The diplomat said Japan has modernised and created a rich, prosperous, free and democratic country focusing on the rule of law while maintaining its tradition and identities, which has earned it place as the first non-Western country to become a developed country.

He said one of the secrets of the Japanese economic miracle after the Second World War is the Meiji Restoration which marked the beginning of the transition from a non-Western culture to modernity in Japan, not only in dress but also in the social system and the mindsets of the Japanese people.

“Today, the Japanese Government offers opportunities for people abroad to study in Japan. This month, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) is reviewing applications for Japanese Government Scholarships. We have currently received over 1,000 applications from Nigerians,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, in his remark said the establishment of Japanese language and Culture Institute in the University was to help Nigeria emulate its technology and scientific development.

He said the way Japan as a culture and language has taken technology and science is becoming exemplary to the whole world.





“The University of Abuja has understood the importance to instill in our students’ spirit that will lead them to succeed in life. You see around the world that such spirit is the Japanese.

“This is a nation that has not got so much in the resource but has focused on human resources to make sure that its nation is at the top of the whole world and consistently continues to develop and we think that young Nigerians should learn from this.

“So the University of Abuja has established the Japanese language and culture institute and we teach the Japanese language along with options to our students and JICA is now working with us closely to make the University of Abuja a major centre for Japanese language, education and culture in Nigeria,” the Vice-Chancellor said.