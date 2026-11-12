We’ve raised N1.23 trn to settle GenCos’ legacy debts – Tegbe

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, said the Federal Government has raised ₦1.23 trillion under a ₦3.3 trillion plan to clear verified legacy debts owed to power generation companies (GenCos).

Tegbe, who made the remarks at the 6th Annual Power Conference of the Power Correspondents Association of Nigeria (PCAN) on Thursday in Asda, said the payment had not only eased pressure on the GenCos but also enhanced their ability to pay for gas and maintain their plants.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Administration and Projects, Martins Olajide, the minister said President Bola Tinubu was keen on addressing the challenges confronting the power sector, particularly infrastructure deficits, to improve electricity supply for Nigerians.

Tegbe said, “Realising this critical role of power in achieving our economic ambition, Mr President has demonstrated uncommon courage in confronting the debilitating structural constraints that have accumulated over many years. Over the past three and a half years, the President has tackled longstanding financial and infrastructure constraints in the sector. He approved a ₦3.3 trillion plan to settle verified legacy debts owed to generating companies. We have raised ₦1.23 trillion under that plan, easing the pressure on generators and improving their ability to pay for gas and maintain their plants.”

He said more than 2.8 million customers had been metered since the administration came into office over three years ago to reduce collection losses, adding that the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) had also connected universities, hospitals and rural communities to solar power.

He added, “Between 2023 and October 2026, additional transmission capacity in excess of 15,000MVA has been added to the national grid. In the past two months alone, over 1,300MVA has been added to Nigeria’s transmission capacity. This has unlocked more power for the respective Distribution Companies (DisCos) for onward distribution to industrial and household customers.”

The minister, however, condemned vandalism, which he said remained a major threat to the power sector. He said the destruction of critical infrastructure disrupted electricity supply to consumers, adding that construction had begun on a new National Grid Control Centre in Osogbo to replace the existing facility, which is more than 60 years old and nearing obsolescence.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, the Managing Director/CEO of FGN Power Company Limited, Kenny Anuwe, said the Federal Government had invested over ₦10 trillion in the power sector since its privatisation in 2013.

According to him, the investment was part of efforts to keep the sector afloat and help private investors improve electricity supply to Nigerians. He added that despite the huge investments, the country had yet to achieve its goal of providing stable electricity.

“How much money is enough? No matter how you look at it, no matter how critical you are about what government’s role is, if government did not put that money in, the industry would not be standing.”

Anuwe said FGN Power Company Limited, which operates under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), coordinates implementation, structures commercial deals, secures financing and delivers additional power.

He said the pilot phase of the Siemens Programme had been completed, while Phase One of the transmission substations and transmission lines project was also in progress.

Anuwe said, “Originally, we were working primarily with Siemens Energy, but Siemens Energy changed its own operating model. That operating model meant that they could not do what we call turnkey for the distribution and the transmission lines aspect. They’ve been able to do that for transmission substations, and we’re continuing to work with them in that particular area.”

“We’ve experienced some delays, but we are remarking the completion of the majority of those projects in Q1 2027. In terms of our project pipeline, we have Batch Two of the Siemens substations that will be implemented as soon as we get all of the necessary financing approvals, which again, we’re targeting Q4 2026.”

“So we believe in a matter of weeks, we should start the Siemens Batch Two project, which comprises 12 substations, and then the special projects for Omotosho substations, all of which will cumulatively deliver 3,400 megawatts,” he added.