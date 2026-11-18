…as Nigeria records $6.1 billion in non-oil exports

The Director and Head of the National Single Window (NSW) Project Secretariat, Mr Tola Fakolade, has said the organisation has processed over N17 billion in payments on behalf of government agencies into their Treasury Single Accounts (TSA) at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Fakolade disclosed this during the Phase Two Sensitisation Joint Stakeholders’ Forum, tagged “Unlocking Endless Possibilities: A Comprehensive Outlook on the National Single Window Project”, held on Tuesday in Abuja.

The NSW project is a Federal Government initiative aimed at establishing a centralised electronic trade platform. It is designed to streamline trade processes for importers and exporters by integrating and harmonising data from multiple government agencies and stakeholders to enhance economic efficiency.

According to Fakolade, Phase One of the NSW, which commenced operations on March 27, 2026, marked a major milestone in Nigeria’s transition towards a more efficient, transparent and digitally enabled trade ecosystem. He said the platform had recorded strong adoption and increased usage among participating agencies and members of the trading community.

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Listing some of the key achievements recorded so far, Fakolade said 169,211 licences, permits and other regulatory documents had been processed through the NSW platform, while 12,465 importers and agents had been registered.

He added that 27 airlines had been onboarded, with 4,009 air cargo manifests transmitted, while 56 shipping lines had also been onboarded, with 405 sea manifests transmitted.

He said the platform had also digitised import licence, permit and certificate processes for the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), allowing applications, processing, approvals and payments to be handled through the platform.

Fakolade said Phase Two, scheduled to commence in December, would provide exporters with a more integrated digital experience by bringing key export registration, licensing, certification and compliance activities onto the NSW platform.

He added that collaboration with government agencies and other partners had made it easier for regulatory agencies to exchange information and data, particularly in risk management.

He said, “From the 27th of March, when we launched the single window for import permits, over 169,000 licences and permits have been processed through the National Single Window Platform. Also, in collaboration with our partners in the Nigerian Customs Service, shipping lines and airlines that deal with cargo are also transmitting their manifests through the National Single Window Platform. Also, the single window processes associated payments. And I want to talk a little bit about this.

“The objective of the single window is not so much about charging the revenue, but it does make sense that the associated payment that comes with that permit is also processed on the National Single Window. There was a lot of agitation at the beginning that, okay, if you’re processing our payments through the Single Window, what does that mean? And we told them that we don’t have the legal backing to touch any of your money. Your money goes to your TSA account in CBN, and trust me, you have not heard any noise that money is going to your TSA account in CBN.

“I want to assure you that it does make sense as a one-stop shop to also just process the payments. If an exporter is on a single window doing all the regulatory activities, the processing should also happen, and we do not take anything. Payment goes straight to your TSA account in CBN. And I can say that we processed over N17 billion of agency payments on a single window,” Fakolade added.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs Nonye Ayeni, said Nigeria’s non-oil export sector had continued to record significant progress.

She said Nigeria achieved a record high of $6.1 billion in non-oil exports in 2025, representing an 11.5 per cent increase over the $5.46 billion recorded in 2024. She added that export volume also grew to 8.02 million metric tonnes, a 10 per cent increase, which she attributed to the diversification policy of President Bola Tinubu’s administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“In 2025, the country achieved a record high of $6.1 billion in terms of non-oil exports. That was an 11.5% increase over and above last year. And in terms of value, volume also grew to 8.02 million metric tonnes. That’s about a 10% increase. But beyond that, Nigeria exported 281 distinct products to 120 countries. And what we also find interesting is that we’re talking about Single Window, and we’re also talking about Africa; Nigeria, which exported to 36 African countries. And this speaks clearly to the diversification agenda of His Excellency, our dear President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Renewed Hope Agenda. I think that’s where we’re driving to.

“Therefore, there is a need, and we all know that non-oil export holds the key to sustainable and inclusive economic growth and development for Nigeria. Therefore, there is a need to transform this sector so that we’re able to harness the numerous opportunities inherent in it,” the NEPC boss said.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, who was represented by the Director of Transformation and Strategic Management, Alfred Okoh, assured stakeholders of the Service’s technical capacity and institutional support.

He said the NSW represented a paradigm shift from revenue collection at the borders to trade facilitation for growth and from fragmented compliance processes to integrated, data-driven efficiency.

“Let me be clear on the NRS commitment. We are fully and totally aligned. We see the National Single Window as central to our mandates of enhancing voluntary compliance, expanding the non-oil revenue base, and making Nigeria competitive. We will continue to provide the technical depth, institutional support, and collaborative spirit that is required,” he said.