We’ve not commenced sale of application forms for 2022 UTME, DE ― JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said that it is yet to commence that the sale of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents.

Spokesperson of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, urged the prospective candidates and the general public to disregard any such information suggesting that the Board has commenced the sale of the UTME forms.

He disclosed that even though the Board has concluded all arrangements to begin the sale of the 2022 UTME/DE Application Documents in due course but it is yet to fix any date for its commencement.

Benjamin said: “The attention of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been drawn to the activities of unwholesome elements who had been misleading the general public on the purported commencement of the sale of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any information in circulation purporting to have emanated from the Board to the effect that the sale of the 2022 UTME and DE forms has commenced is not only fraudulent but is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to create unnecessary panic among prospective candidates for their own selfish ends.

“It should be noted that the commencement of the sale of the Board’s application documents in any given year has never been shrouded in mystery rather it is always a well-publicised undertaking in the print media as well as online and electronic platforms.

“The general public is, therefore, by this notice urged to be mindful of speculators who are in the habit of second-guessing the Board’s on certain procedural issues with the aim of defrauding hapless candidates,” he said.

Benjamin further informed the general public that they would be sufficiently informed of the commencement of the sale of EPINs once approval has been granted by relevant authorities.

“Furthermore, the announcement of a suitable date to commence the sale would be accompanied by well-defined information on the procedures for the purchase of the e-pins, creating a profile, and where to go for biometric capturing, among other essential details,” he said.

