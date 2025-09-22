Latest NewsPolitics

We’ve not banned preaching in Niger — Gov Bago

Niger Governor, Umaru Mohammed Bago, has clarified that his administration has not banned preaching or evangelism in the state.

Speaking on the issue, Bago said the government’s position is to maintain law, order, and peaceful coexistence, while ensuring that sermons do not incite the public or create tension that could lead to crises.

He explained that the idea of strengthening the regulation of preaching did not come from him but from clerics, who suggested the step as a way to promote peace and development.

Bago assured that any initiative that supports the growth of Niger State will always have his backing. He added that most of his policies and programs are people-driven, aimed at uplifting communities, improving governance, and ensuring steady progress for the state.

The governor also expressed confidence that clerics across Niger will continue their preaching without hindrance, provided it is done in line with the law and in the spirit of unity, morality, and social development.

