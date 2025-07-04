We’ve no objections to creation of Zaar Chiefdom — Fulani community

The Fulani community of Bauchi State, under the aegis of Daddo Pulāku and affiliated Fulani associations, has declared that it has no objections to the creation of the proposed Zaar Chiefdom in the state.

The declaration was made by the Fulani community during a press conference held at the NUJ Press Centre, on the ongoing move by the state government to create additional emirates, chiefdoms and districts.

According to the community, “While we acknowledge the aspirations of the Zaar (Sayawa) people to seek cultural expression and traditional recognition, we wish to state, clearly and without ambiguity, that we hold no resentment or hostility toward their demand for a chiefdom.”

The community, whose text was read by Hon Muhammad Aminu Tukur, stressed that, “As fellow citizens and neighbours, with whom we have shared space and history, we recognise their right, within the boundaries of law and peaceful engagement, to seek representation that reflects their identity and heritage.”

They explained that “Our position is not driven by rivalry or opposition to their existence, but rather by a principled stance rooted in the respect for self-determination and mutual coexistence.”

“That said, we must firmly assert that the Fulani people, being of a distinct ethnic and cultural identity, cannot in good conscience or constitutional fairness, be placed under the authority of a traditional institution that is ethnically exclusive and not representative of their heritage,” they enthused.

The Fulani community explained that, “The proposed Zaar Chiefdom, as currently conceived, is deeply ethnic in orientation and does not reflect the inclusive traditional structure that Fulani communities have historically subscribed to.”

According to them, “We therefore, respectfully decline to be subjects under such a chiefdom, not out of defiance, but in the preservation of our cultural integrity, historical alignment, and the right to choose our traditional affiliation freely and without coercion.”

While giving a final word to the leaders, the community stated, “Your Excellency, the Fulani of Bauchi State are peace-loving citizens who believe in dialogue and justice. We are deeply embedded in the historical foundations of the state and have consistently shown loyalty to every administration.”

“We respectfully but firmly request that no Fulani community, group, or individual anywhere in Bauchi State be placed under the jurisdiction of any newly created traditional authority without their informed consent and voluntary allegiance. We seek no separate emirate of our own, only the preservation of our identity and freedom under existing institutions,” they stressed.

The community concluded by extending appreciation to the Bauchi State Government for the opportunity to contribute to the important discourse, assuring that,

“Our doors remain open to consultations and continued engagements for the peace, progress, and unity of our beloved state.”

