We’ve lost Nigeria’s version of Albert Einstein — FIRS boss mourns Olunloyo

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Dr Zacch Adedeji has described the death of a former governor of Oyo State, Dr Omololu Olunloyo as the dropping of one the finest stars from Nigeria’s sky.

Olunloyo’s death was announced by the family early Sunday morning.

Adedeji, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Dare Adekanmbi, said that the deceased was a genius of a rare breed, adding that he marvelled at Olunloyo’s intellectual depth and native intelligence.

“Papa Olunloyo could rightly be described as Nigeria’s Albert Einstein. He graduated with First Class Honours and proceeded to bag a PhD in Applied Mathematics at the age of 26 at the University of St Andrews, Scotland.

“Every moment I shared with Papa while he was with us was an opportunity to pick lifelong lessons. He was very deep and his intellection was not just in Mathematics, but also in Classical Music with a bias for W.A Mozart’s works as well as in Literature. He would recite paragraphs and even lengthier dialogues from Shakespeare’s works and show how the lessons therein can be applied to life and living.

“An African adage says for every old man that dies, a library is set ablaze. This is what has happened in this instance. A library of encyclopaedic collections has been set ablaze with the departure of Dr Olunloyo,”

Adedeji commiserated with family, friends and admirers of Dr Olunloyo, noting that though Papa was advanced in age, his wealth of experience was still needed.

