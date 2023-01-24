We’ve gone our separate ways for over a year now,’ Actress Wumi Toriola confirms marriage crash

Popular Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, has finally confirmed her separation from her husband.

The actress and mother of one took to her Instagram page to react to the rumor flying around as regards her marriage. She confirmed that she is now separated from her husband.

She also addressed the allegation that has been going viral that she was violent in her marriage.She wrote on her Instagram page:

“There have been a lot of media attentions on me lately regarding my marriage. Yes, it is true the marriage is over. We have gone our separate ways for over a year now. It didn’t work out; there was no need for drama hence my reason for not letting my fans know.

‘’Yesterday, I saw a report where it was alleged that I was violent while the marriage lasted, and I used to beat my mother and my mother-in-law. It was reported that my ex allegedly concocted these lies.

“For the record, I am not a violent person. I have not had to exchange punches with anyone and I was never violent in the marriage.

“The most painful part of the report is that they said I used to beat my mother. This is not only a personal attack, it is satanic. It is against everything I stand for and believe. As a properly raised Yoruba lady, it is costly to lay your hands on your parent.

“As a matter of fact, my mum has been late for over 20 years. And I never raised my hands against my mother-in-law. It never happened, and it will never happen. My family members, my ex’s family members, and our neighbours can testify to that.

“I wish those who started the rumour and those spreading well and pray that God rewards every one of us according to the works of our hands.





“As for me, I am focused on the next level, and I have moved on from the past. I advise everyone else to do the same.”