We’ve disbursed N5 billion in 25 years, impacted 100,000 Nigerians — Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation

THE Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation has announced the disbursement of over N5 billion in zakat and sadaqat over the past 25 years, directly impacting more than 100,000 Nigerians and reaching over 600,000 indirectly across the country.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Prince Sulayman Olagunju, disclosed this in Lagos at the grand finale of the 2025 zakat distribution ceremony, during which N296.6 million was distributed to 1,835 beneficiaries.

According to Olagunju, the foundation has so far disbursed N3 billion in zakat and over N2 billion in sadaqat, describing the milestone as a testament to the institution’s sustained growth and the continued trust of its donors.

In the 2025 distribution cycle alone, a record N653.2 million was allocated to 2,821 beneficiaries across 28 states, marking one of the largest single-year disbursements in the foundation’s history.

“This final leg in Lagos reminds us that zakat is not just a transfer of wealth, but the fulfillment of a divine trust. It restores dignity, hope and opportunity,” Olagunju said.

He noted that empowerment, education and medical support accounted for the bulk of this year’s allocations: N283.8 million to 1,818 beneficiaries for business start-ups and skills acquisition; N53.6 million to 611 students for educational support; and N51.3 million to 130 patients for critical medical interventions.

Olagunju also highlighted the foundation’s impact across four core pillars: education support, empowerment initiatives, community development and welfare and relief. These include payment of school fees for orphans, widow support programmes, free water projects in over 50 communities, food distributions and rental stipends for the elderly.

Speaking on one of the foundation’s flagship initiatives, the Business Plan Competition, he revealed that N103 million has been disbursed to 208 young entrepreneurs over the past decade.

Many of these ventures, he noted, have grown into sustainable businesses employing others, thereby turning “dependence into empowerment.”

ALSO READ: ‘Go to Court,’ Dangote Refinery dares marketers, alleges N1.5trn subsidy demands

Looking ahead, Olagunju said the foundation plans to extend its reach beyond the current 28 states, scale up its empowerment and education programmes, enhance medical interventions and pursue strategic partnerships to amplify the impact of contributions.

He expressed gratitude to donors, partners, staff, volunteers and community leaders for their role in sustaining the foundation’s mission.

He also acknowledged the presence of Dr Adebola Akindele Ismail, Group Managing Director of Courteville Business Solutions Plc, who chaired the occasion, as well as members of the media for consistently spotlighting the foundation’s work.

“Our hope is to build a Nigeria where zakat and sadaqat serve as true instruments of poverty alleviation, social justice and community transformation,” Olagunju said.