Cross River State said it has developed a Social Protection Policy modelled after the Federal Government’s Social Protection Framework for the people of the state.

The state Commissioner for Social Welfare and Community Development, Margaret Ene-Ita disclosed this on Friday during a two-day training organised by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in partnership with the Cross River State Government to train Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Community-Based Organisation (CBO) on social policies for effective social protection.

The two-day training in Calabar sought to strengthen the capacity of CSOs and CBOs on public finance management, budgeting process, analysis and system, human rights, legislative advocacy and resource mobilisation.

In her opening remark, the Commissioner, Ministry of Social Welfare and Community Development, said the “policy document has been launched and disseminated to members of the public. It has therefore become relevant that stakeholders are acquainted with this policy.

“It is for this reason that you all have been invited to participate in this training to acquaint you with the Cross River State Social Protection Policy and to build your capacity to continue to provide invaluable Social Protection services to the good people of Cross River State.

In a goodwill message by Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs, Hon Helen Agan-Isamoh Egodo described the theme of the training as ‘quite apt’ as it underscores the need for all stakeholders to be committed to the implementation of Social Protection Programs emphasizing the importance of deploying techniques for advocacy and resource mobilization for the same.

“I am delighted to witness this convergence of diverse expertise and perspectives, it is through such collaborative efforts that we can ensure a more inclusive and just society for our citizens, she said.

One of the participants, Dr Bassey Ibor, a former member of the Cross River House of Assembly, expressed delight for the training and stated that the effectiveness of the training will depend on how they connect what they’ve learned and what they expect the government to do, and by the time they do that, the results will be very great.

“We’ve identified a few things that we need to engage government on and the next level will be to organize ourselves so that we can interface with government and get them to do the things that will move the state forward through the welfare of the citizens.

Head of Planning and Monitoring Specialist, UNICEF, Maureen Zubie-Okolo, in a closing remark, expressed satisfaction in the proceedings of the workshop and urged participants to invest in their selves, collaborate beyond the training and strengthen their network, while assuring that she will relate the successes of the training to her office.

