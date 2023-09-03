Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has disclosed that arrangements have been concluded for the conversion of Shiroro Hotel to a teaching hospital to provide tertiary health care services.

The Governor stated this when he flagged off the upgrade of a central medical store to pharma grade standard and the distribution of 25 motorcycles as well as essential medicines to the Primary Health Care Departments in all the 25 local government areas in the state.

The upgrade and the provision of motorcycles and essential medicine is in partnership with the Federal Government, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).

Governor Bago said the contract agreement for the Teaching Hospital will be signed next week and contractors will move to the site immediately .

The Governor reiterated that health care falls under one of the cardinal points of his administration hence, the Ministry of Primary Health Care and Ministry of Secondary and Tertiary Health Care were created separately for effectiveness and efficiency.

He said his administration will come up with a policy of presenting awards such as houses, vehicles and scholarships to the best-performing health workers to encourage and boost their morale.

The Governor then called on health workers to make more sacrifices and remain dedicated to their duties.

The Governor appreciated all the development partners for their continued support and directed the Ministry of Finance to create a sinking fund that will cater for all health-related counterpart funds to ensure prompt payments.

In his remarks at the occasion, the State Commissioner for Primary Health Care, Dr. Ibrahim Dangana, explained that the motorcycle will be used for medical outreaches to reduce morbidity and mortality across the state.

Dr. Dangana who commended the Governor for his efforts so far in repositioning the Ministry, said the Governor has directed the release of N170 million out of N400 million for the revitalization of all the Primary Health Care centers across the three geopolitical zones of the state as well as the sum of N250 million to all the focal PHCs in all the wards in the state.

Also in a separate remark, the Commissioner for Secondary and Tertiary Health Care, Dr Bello Tukur said the Central Medical Store will be the best in North Central Nigeria and a hub for the distribution of hospital consumables for health facilities in the state.





The Chief of Field Office UNICEF Kaduna, field office, Dr. Gerida Birukila, who spoke on behalf of other development partners expressed their willingness to work with Governor Bago-led administration to ensure a quality healthcare system in the state.

The upgrade of the Central Medical store is expected to be completed in four months,

