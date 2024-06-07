THE Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite has said that the orientation of Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria has changed under the current leadership in NCPC alongside with the critical stakeholders.

He made this disclosure at the Nigerian House in TEL-AVIV, Israel on 4th June 2024 during a meeting at the Embassy of Nigeria in Israel with state Pilgrimage leaders and private Christian tour operators.

“We have changed the orientation of Pilgrimage in Nigeria.”

He averred that God has prepared NCPC for rebranding and thus a new Corporate Slogan, “Service and Satisfaction has become the new mantra and of the Commission,” he added.

He reiterated that with the calibre of the Chairman of the board of the Commission and the members of board, it is a new dawn for Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria.

Bishop Adegbite said the Commission had keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President and would ensure that it is satisfaction all the way.

He commended the Nigerian Ambassador to Israel, Mrs Agatha Afoekelu, for exceptional leadership.

He emphasised the fact that leaders are called to serve and not to be served.

He affirmed that he would ensure that they identify with the Embassy of Nigeria of any country they go to on Pilgrimage.

He reaffirmed that it is a new beginning, and all hands must be on deck to make Christian Pilgrimage thrive in Nigeria.

He thanked Mr President for considering him and the Chairman of NCPC worthy of their appointments.

Earlier, the Nigerian Ambassador to Israel, Mrs Agatha Afoekelu had further reiterated the new dawn in NCPC and the Christian pilgrimage sub – sector.

He commended the NCPC boss for being a superlative Executive Secretary who matches words with action.

She stressed the need to replicate the Israeli Agricultural technology in Nigeria.

“We need to bring something beneficial home”

She explained that, in collaboration with the Federal and state governments, start-ups will be encouraged and developed so that the young people could begin to do reasonable things for themselves after acquiring sustainable skills and the government will provide the needed support to enable them stabilise.

She explained that the reason the Embassy exist is to make the nation work.

“We are here for you; we are doing well with our people here, they are admiring our leadership,” she said.

Chairman of NCPC, Rt. Rev Msg Cletus Gotan, appreciated members of the board for their of dedication.

He described the Nigerian House as a miniature Nigeria in the Embassy.

The Chairman expressed optimism that peace will reign in Nigeria and Israel.

He emphasised the need for every stakeholder to work as one so that together they could bail out Christian Pilgrimage by lifting it to a level where it should be.

Read Also: VIDEO: Flood takes over long bridge on Lagos- Ibadan expressway