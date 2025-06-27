We’ve carried out 30,000 eye care projects so far in Osun communities — Lions Club

…as, group organises new outreach campaign in Ipetumodu

The Lions Club on Thursday disclosed that the group has carried out more than 30,000 comprehensive eye care projects so far across communities in Osun State to assist people with low vision and blindness issues.

The group outreach officer, Mrs. Olufunke Odesanmi, who made this known at the eye care outreach programme organised for residents of Ipetumodu in the Ife North local government area of the state in conjunction with the Ipetumodu royal sister team, gave the number of those to be attended to in the community for eye problems as 500.

Odesanmi and her team, who arrived at the community town hall, attended to people with eye problems and provided them with adequate treatment.

Those with critically low vision were referred to the appropriate specialised facilities for further treatment.

However, those with eye problems associated with cataracts, after a series of examinations carried out by the group, were attended to, while eyeglasses were provided for those whose sight could be corrected with them.

While educating the beneficiaries, the outreach officer urged them to always take care of their eyes by doing regular eye examinations, saying untreated eye diseases could be more harmful to their health.

She informed both participants and beneficiaries at the programme that the community outreach was a necessity to render humanitarian services to dwellers in the settlement and to create necessary awareness on why people should carry out medical examinations on their eyes and know their state of health.

Odesanmi thanked community leaders and people of the domain for embracing them to carry out the programme.

In her own remark, Mrs. Omotoyosi Adedeji Adetuberu, the convener of the programme from the Ipetumodu Royal Sisters team, commended both the Lion Club and the Royal Sisters group for the success of the programme.

Adetuberu, who also appreciated the cooperation of the community members for turning up for the programme, promised not to relent in bringing more goodies for people in the community.

In his own comment, a high chief in the community, Asaalu Sunday Afolabi Adedeji, commended the organisers of the programme and prayed to God to uphold them more for greater development to happen in the community.

