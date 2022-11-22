We’ve been feeding about 1000 IDPs in Benue ― Support Group

One of the leaders of the Victims Support Fund (VSF), Elder Sunday Oyibe said the group has been feeding about 1,000 displaced persons in the past five months in Benue State.

Oyibe disclosed this to newsmen in Naka headquarters of Gwer West local government area of the state during the sixth phase of the intervention exercise for the victims of herdsmen attacks and other disasters in Benue State.

The Victims Support Fund while visiting Naka on Tuesday to distribute relief materials to vulnerable households in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs at LGEA in primary school Naka town donated various food items such as 5kg of rice, 5kg of beans, 5kg of garri,1kg of Maggi, groundnut oil, palm oil, salt, toiletries, and sanitary materials, etc.

Oyibe said the group had actualised almost 90% of its targeted aspirations of reaching out to IDPs in Benue State and beyond, in the last five months.

He said, “VSF have been feeding about 1000 households per IDPs Camp in six local government areas of the State in the last five months,” adding that the intervention would hopefully come to an end by December this year.

Elder Oyibe stated that VSF is also intervening in the area of providing good and steady water supply to the IDPs just as he disclosed that the group had embarked on rehabilitation of the Naka dam and Naka Waterworks which is at 80 percent completion.

He however said that when the project is completed, it will ensure a steady and good supply of water to the IDP camp and its environment.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent commended the intervention of the support group.

A nursing mother who identified herself as Magdalene Chia said she got pregnant in the camp and delivered a baby girl four months ago, adding that the VSF relief materials had been sustaining her and the baby.

She maintained that life had been very difficult for her as the man who got her pregnant abandoned her in the camp and left for an unknown destination while feeding became a serious challenge.

Another IDP at the camp, Mrs. Ngboujh Member appreciated VSF for coming to assist them in providing relief materials for them, saying they have been suffering and living like animals in the bush.

She explained that this is the fifth time VSF will be coming to donate items for them in the camp and urged other foundations to emulate VSF.