We’ve arrested one mastermind of Owo Catholic Church attack ― CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, on Tuesday, revealed that one of the masterminds of the 5th June 2022 attack on the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo Ondo State, has been arrested.

Speaking at the chief of defence staff parley with editors and media executives in Abuja, he gave his name as Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza.

“Omeiza is one of the masterminds of the 5th June attack of the Catholic Church in Owo as well as the attack on a police station in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State that led to the killing of a policeman as well as weapons carted away,” he disclosed.

He was arrested on the 1st of August, 2022 at Eka Okehi Kogi State during an operation with other branches of security.

Also arrested on the 7th of August at Aiyetoro C in Ondo State is Idris Ojo, age 32, who the CDS describe as “one of the high profile ISWAP terrorist that escaped from Kuje.”

“Idris Ojo wasn’t done with his previous activities but was planning other deadly attacks along with his cronies before his arrest,” General Irabor said.

Other terrorists arrested he said, are Momoh Ojo Abubakar, Aliyu Yusuf Itokpka, and Auwal Ishaq Onimisi.

More details to come later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…

Safety precautions to observe at the airport





In order for you not to fall victim of criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport…

Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app

In order to ensure your safety when next you board a ride, here are safety tips to observe when boarding a ride on ride-hailing apps…

Secure your social media accounts from hackers with these tips

It is no longer news that a lot of social media accounts are being hacked daily. It is so painful to have built a strong social media presence and eventually lose it to the hands of social media hackers. These tips will guide you on how to protect your social media accounts easily without struggle…