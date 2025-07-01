West Africa urged to move beyond AI consumer role, become creators

Senegal’s Minister of National Education, Moustapha Mamba Guirassy, has urged West African countries and Africa as a whole, to move beyond being passive consumers of artificial intelligence (AI) and instead become creators, regulators, and innovators, guided by African values and priorities.

He made this call during his remarks at the meeting of the Joint Committee on Education, Science and Culture, Health, and Telecommunications and Information Technology, themed “Prioritising Education Technology and Innovation in the ECOWAS Region,” held in Dakar, Senegal.

The Minister said Senegal has made AI a structural pillar of its education reform, supported by a new technological framework and a national digital strategy for education (2025–2029).

He explained that Senegal has already integrated AI into its platforms for monitoring school performance, trained teachers in AI fundamentals, and introduced sensitisation modules for secondary school students to prepare them for the era of algorithmic systems.

Guirassy revealed that the Senegalese government has committed 1,105 billion CFA francs to the education sector, with 130 billion CFA francs specifically allocated to digital education.

> “Africa cannot be content to consume AI,” he said. “It must instil its wisdom, its memory, its vision of the world, its humanism—even its existential questions. It is not a matter of integrating into dominant models, but of creating an educational AI—one that is bold, inclusive, and deeply rooted in our identity.”

“We have the talent, we have the youth, we have the culture. What remains is for us to unite our strategies, to federate our will, and to speak with one voice—so that artificial intelligence becomes a tool for emancipation, not exclusion; a means of sovereignty, not submission.”

Guirassy proposed a West African Pact to guide the ethical and inclusive application of AI in education, centred on six pillars: a regional ethical charter on AI, shared digital educational resources in African languages, a network of AI experts, teacher certification programmes, a regional innovation fund, and policies for data sovereignty.

Also speaking, Head of the Senegalese Delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, Guy Marius Sagna, emphasised that educational technology is no longer optional, but a strategic necessity.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for digital transformation in education, adding that West Africa must go beyond consuming foreign technologies and start creating solutions tailored to local needs.

Sagna warned that the outdated, one-size-fits-all model of education is becoming obsolete. He stressed that technology must be harnessed to promote equity and inclusivity, particularly for vulnerable groups.

“Education technologies are not just tools to help us navigate the current crisis,” he said. “They are a strategic imperative for national development.

“The ECOWAS Sovereign Journal must ensure that we are not merely consumers of these technologies, but also, and more importantly, active players in developing and integrating them.”

Orlando P. Dias, Co-Chairman of the Joint Committee, underlined the need to develop a robust legal and ethical framework for AI in the region. He urged ECOWAS lawmakers to go beyond technical discussions and reflect on the broader social and political consequences of emerging technologies.

Dias referenced a previous call by the President of the Council of Brazil at an ECOWAS session to treat AI as a strategic issue and adopt a community act to regulate its development and deployment.

He added that the ECOWAS Parliament will combine academic research with field visits to ensure that future recommendations align with the actual needs and capacities of member states.

“We must position ourselves as proactive, clear-sighted, and responsible participants in this digital transition,” Dias said.

“This is not just about following global trends, but about mastering them—and directing them to serve our own vision and our people.

“The digital future of our region is being shaped today. Through our collective commitment, we can build a more innovative, inclusive, and resilient education system that meets the aspirations of our youth and the demands of the 21st century.”