West Africa Elders Forum condemns coup in Burkina Faso

•Says it's an aberration that rewinds region's clock of progress

Latest News
By Joseph Inokotong - Abuja
West Africa Elders Forum condemns coup in Burkina Faso, uniting Nigeria through prayers,Pursuit of justice, Jonathan backs governors forum, Ballots not Courts should determine, Insecurity, Nigerians need mental restructuring, Ex- President Jonathan hails Oyakhilome, Jonathan at 63, PDP salutes ex-president Jonathan, Jonathan, Bauchi, birthday Okowa congratulates Jonathan, FOCID, Goodluck Jonathan, blodd spilled, Jonathan for PDP rebuilding, LGAs must be autonomous
Jonathan

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) has strongly condemned the military coup in Burkina Faso, calling it a democratic sacrilege that betrays hope and rewinds the clock of democratic progress in Burkina Faso and the sub-region.

In a statement by Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, convener of the Forum and Chairman of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), he said the Forum is disturbed by the gradual ceding of the region’s civic space to military adventurers and un-elected leaders.

Describing the military coup as an unacceptable aberration, WAEF declared that Africa cannot afford to be returned to an “inglorious era when the people’s rights, freedoms and development impetus were restricted.”

The Forum further called for the immediate release of deposed President Roch Kabore and all others being detained and urged the military leaders to return the country to constitutional rule.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Statement reads: “The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) condemns the military takeover of government and suspension of constitutional order in Burkina Faso by a group of military officers.

“The coup is a political sacrilege that betrays hope, as it rewinds the clock of democratic progress and successes recorded in Burkina Faso and the sub-region, in the past decades.

“As a Forum, we are disturbed by the gradual ceding of our civil and democratic spaces to military adventurers and unelected leaders.

“This unfortunate trend is embarrassing to our sub-region and the entire continent. The military is trained to protect the state and its sovereignty and not to deploy its guns to overthrow elected civil authorities.

“We state without equivocation that the military should not be seen as the alternative to civil rule. Africa had experienced a long spell of military rule in the past and the people of the continent cannot afford to be returned to an inglorious era when the people’s rights, freedoms and development impetus were restricted.

“We condemn this political aberration in our sub-region and stress that it is unacceptable. We encourage all stakeholders to work in unity in order to safeguard our democracy as well as deliver to our people peace, justice and good governance to our people.

“We call for the immediate release of deposed President Roch Kabore and all others being detained and urge the military leaders to return the country to constitutional rule.”

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos govt suspends NURTW activities at Eyin Eyo, Church Street, Idumota Bridge

Latest News

Ebonyi to decongest prisons

Latest News

Suspension of planned fuel subsidy removal: Expect more borrowings ― LCCI

Latest News

Oyo police nab suspected serial burglar, recover 16 phones, two laptops

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More