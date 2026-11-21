The Wesley University, Ondo, has called for deliberate investment in education and healthcare as critical instruments for sustainable grassroots development, urging graduates to deploy their knowledge, professional skills and creativity towards addressing societal challenges.

The university said access to quality education and affordable healthcare remained fundamental to building productive communities, reducing inequality and promoting inclusive national development.

The call was made during its 15th Convocation Founders’ Day celebration held on Friday, November 20, 2026, where the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, was represented at the convocation lecture.

Speaking on the theme, “John Wesley’s Model: A Panacea for Sustainable Grassroots Educational Growth and Healthcare for All in the 21st Century,” the guest lecturer, who represented the OAU Vice-Chancellor, challenged the graduating students to regard their academic qualifications as instruments of societal transformation rather than merely personal achievements.

She said the true value of education should be measured not only by certificates obtained or individual career advancement but also by the positive impact graduates make in their communities and the country.

According to her, Nigeria needs innovative, creative and socially responsible graduates who can apply their professional knowledge to address pressing national challenges, stimulate development and improve the living conditions of citizens.

She urged the graduands to use the knowledge acquired in their respective fields to solve problems, create opportunities for others and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The lecturer explained that the John Wesley model offered a framework for sustainable grassroots development through its emphasis on education, healthcare, social responsibility and the welfare of vulnerable members of society.

She maintained that development should not be measured solely by economic growth but also by the opportunities available to disadvantaged citizens, particularly in accessing quality education and affordable healthcare.

She further described education and healthcare as interconnected sectors, stressing that a healthy population was better positioned to acquire knowledge, participate productively in society and contribute to economic advancement.

Similarly, she noted that education plays a vital role in improving people’s understanding of health, personal development and responsible citizenship.

The guest lecturer called for equitable access to educational and healthcare services, particularly in underserved communities, while emphasising the need for stronger collaboration among universities, healthcare providers and other stakeholders.

She also described the relationship between Wesley University and OAU as a strategic partnership capable of advancing academic development and institutional cooperation.

As part of the celebration, Wesley University commissioned and dedicated major infrastructural projects aimed at strengthening its academic, technological and professional training capacity.

The projects included the Senior Pastor Dr Paul Enenche Medical and Allied Health Sciences Complex, Joseph Tegbe CBT/ICT Complex and Engineering New Complex.

The university also dedicated the Vice-Chancellor’s official residence, with the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Oliver Ali Aba, leading prayers for God’s protection, peace and continued progress for the institution and its leadership.

Speaking at the event, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr Victor Adesimbo Ademefun Kiladejo III, described Wesley University as the “Harvard of Nigeria,” commending its management for the growth and infrastructural development recorded under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Samuel Sunday Obeka.

The monarch attributed the establishment of the university in Ondo to divine providence, recalling the process of identifying a suitable location for the institution.

He disclosed that the kingdom had made substantial land provisions for the university’s permanent site and also provided the present temporary site to facilitate its operations.

Oba Kiladejo called on indigenes of Ondo Kingdom to support the institution, particularly those whose children and relatives were beneficiaries of its academic programmes.

He said the university’s development should be seen as a collective responsibility, noting that its growth would further strengthen the educational profile and development prospects of the kingdom.

The monarch expressed optimism that the institution would experience greater expansion through sustained investment in infrastructure and academic facilities.

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Jejelola Ola Jones, appreciated the Vice-Chancellor for his commitment to institutional growth and infrastructural development.

He particularly acknowledged the efforts that led to the completion of the Vice-Chancellor’s official residence and other projects across the university.

Jones also appreciated the Prelate for his spiritual leadership and continued support for the institution, while praying for the graduating students and encouraging them to maintain a strong relationship with their alma mater.

Earlier, the Prelate expressed satisfaction with the developments recorded at the university, declaring that the institution had entered a season of growth and greater opportunities.

He reaffirmed his conviction that Ondo was divinely chosen as the location of the university and expressed confidence in its continued progress.

The Founders’ Day celebration also featured cultural performances by students of the Department of Theatre Arts, who entertained guests with traditional dances representing Yoruba, Igbo, Benue and Ijaw cultures.

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The programme concluded with a revival service led by the Connexional Secretary for Evangelism and Discipleship, Evangelist Dr Sunday Oguche, who urged Christians to demonstrate genuine spiritual transformation through their character, conduct and relationship with others.

Drawing from Matthew 22:1–14, he stressed that religious participation should be accompanied by a transformed life and genuine commitment to God.

The event was attended by the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, the Osemawe, the Vice-Chancellor, members of the Governing Council, university management, staff, students and other invited guests.