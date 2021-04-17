Wereng killing, a resurgence of wickedness ― Senator Gyang

Senator Istifanus Gyang representing Plateau North has condemned the latest killing of another 6 persons in Wereng community of Riyom local government area of Plateau State saying the killing was a resurgence of wickedness.

The Senator in a statement signed by his Special Assistant Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms said the pattern of the assailants who have no respect nor regard for the sanctity of human lives has been to lay an ambush, attack and kill unsuspecting citizens going about their lawful quest to earn a living.

According to him, Wereng killing was said to have been a massive attack by a large contingent of black attired bandits with red berets who rained gunfire on the village leaving six dead in their trail adding that it was an indication of a standing killer militia of bandits unleashed on the peace-loving people of Plateau North.

Senator Gyang, therefore, called on Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Police and DSS to urgently arrest and checkmate the resurgence of this wickedness and killing of law-abiding citizens in Plateau North.

He added that perpetrators of the dastardly acts should be fished out to face justice so that prospective terrorists, bandits and killer herdsmen will be deterred.

The Senator urged law-abiding citizens and vulnerable communities to be watchful and prayerful in the face of increasing danger and threats to their lives and livelihood.

