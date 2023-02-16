Israel Arogbonlo

Kogi State Government has reiterated its stance on the suit it filed alongside its counterparts, Zamfara and Kaduna against the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the cashless policy.

TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the CBN to allow only the old N200 to remain legal tender until April 10, 2023, in order to improve currency circulation in the country and ease pains experienced by Nigerians due to the challenges posed by the policy.

“I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from Feb. 10, 2023 to April 10 2023,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

But reacting, in an interview with TVC on Thursday, Kogi Commissioner of Information, Kingsley Fanwo said they are reviewing the situation.

“We all listened to what Mr President has said today. We are reviewing the situation. There are no clear lines of action right now. As we are also aware the case is before the Supreme Court and they will resume hearing February 22nd.

“We are very confident that the Supreme Court will go ahead with the case and whatever decision they arrived at, we are confident that we have a President that trolls the line of constitutionalism and believes in the rule of law.”

He added; “We are not going to go beyond the case we instituted at the Supreme Court. The process is still on and it has been adjourned till February 22nd.

“On February 22nd, we hopefully that Supreme Court will either arrive at the decision of reserve a date for judgement eventually. So, we (Kogi State Government) are going to wait for the decision of the Supreme Court.”

