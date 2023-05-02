President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the repositioning of the military, through training, networking and equipping, will turn it into a force of global reckoning, while urging officers to keep giving their best to the nation.

He made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja at the commissioning of a Nationwide Secure Defence Headquarters Communications Network, GIWA 2 Project, Phase One.

He assured that the government will sustain its role in meeting the demands of the Armed Forces by evolving necessary initiatives to enhance their position, saying: “As the Armed Forces of Nigeria continue to reposition to provide the enabling environment for enhancing the security and well-being of the citizens, I implore all our troops to give their best in the service of the nation.”

The President said the GIWA 2 Project would provide real-time secure means of communication and incident reporting, as well as information exchange between the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

“It also stands to enhance collaboration between our Defence, Intelligence and Security Community while providing the platform for the denial of freedom of action to all perpetrators of insecurity across Nigeria,” he stated.

Buhari noted that the project initiative was in alignment with some of the main focus areas of the Federal Government in security, economic progress and technological development.

“These benefits of the GIWA 2 Project informed the timely support of the Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria, to ensure that the Centre is commissioned as one of the proud landmarks and enduring achievements of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under this Administration,” the President further said.

The President directed the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to collaborate and support the Defence Headquarters in the project, which could impact rural telephony.

“To this end, the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is to support the Defence Headquarters in ensuring that the infrastructure available for rural telephony is fully deployed for the attainment of GIWA 2 Project deliverables. The Federal Government shall support the full actualisation of the other phases of the GIWA 2 project,’’ he further said.

A statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said President Buhari extolled the Armed Forces for their patriotism, loyalty, sense of duty and gallantry.

It further quoted him as saying: “Nigeria is blessed with professional and vibrant Armed Forces, which have continually displayed the unflinching capacity to protect the territorial integrity of our country.





“Our Armed Forces have continually demonstrated resolve to provide a safe, secure and enabling environment to promote national security.”

President Buhari said his government had made significant strides to enhance the capacity and capability of the Armed Forces to tackle the multiple security challenges.

He listed some of the efforts including the establishment of Joint Task Forces and the creation of several new military formations to facilitate the conduct of decisive operations against all threats.

“Other efforts to reposition the Armed Forces of Nigeria include acquisition of new armaments and technology platforms to enhance the conduct of military operations and massive infrastructural development to provide our personnel with befitting accommodation as well as formulation of policies and initiatives to improve the welfare of troops and their families,” he also stated.

Buhari commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, other Service Chiefs and stakeholders for the conceptualisation and remarkable work in the establishment of the GIWA 2 Project.

“I urge the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs and all personnel to work assiduously towards enhancing our national security. I am confident that, together we can pave the path for the creation of new opportunities to usher Nigeria into a bright future driven by a safe and prosperous environment,” he said.

In his welcome address, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor stated that the commissioning of the GIWA 2 Project was the culmination of President Buhari’s directives in 2021 that the Defence Headquarters must ensure that farmers displaced by insurgency went back to their farms, noting that the project would ensure a secure communication for the military in carrying out its responsibilities.

Irabor lauded the President’s sterling leadership that had enabled the Nigerian Armed Forces to accomplish so much in the nation’s fight against insurgency and other criminalities across the country.

