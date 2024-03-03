The Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Benue State, Dennis Akura, said the state government has introduced reform in the third tier of government in the state.

Akura disclosed this to journalists in Makurdi at the weekend when he received in audience the correspondent chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Part of the reform, according to the Special Adviser, was granting quasi autonomy to the third tier of government which he claimed would make local governments in the state to function effectively.

He stated that the focus was to enhance rural transformation, especially in the provision of access roads for the rural dwellers to evacuate the produce as well as security agencies to respond swiftly to crime issues.

According to him, “It is worthy to note that LGAs in the state have been granted quasi autonomy.

“Hitherto, only Director General Services and Administration, DGSAs and Treasurers know the allocation that accrued to the councils.

“But now the Chairmen also know what comes into their LG because they are also signatories.

“Imprest and overheads were not paid. HOD in local government were shortchanged under the previous administration.

“There were no books of accounts and departmental receipts. There was no monitoring. There are alot of accumulated claims to traditional rulers which we have paid.”

The Security Adviser also said that the present administration has reintroduced legal units in all the 23 LGAs of the state.

Akura used the opportunity to dismiss the allegations of mismanagement of funds running to N20 billion contained in a petition written by a group to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).