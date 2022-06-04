We’re still on strike, let your children still be at home, ASUU LAUTECH tells parents

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso branch, has insisted that as far as the lecturers at the state-owned university are concerned, they are still on strike and therefore would not engage in any academic activities until they receive a directive from the national body of the union to do otherwise.

The chairman of the union at the branch, Dr Biodun Olaniran, reaffirmed this position in an exclusive interview with Sunday Tribune.

According to him, academic staff members at LAUTECH are fully participating in the ongoing industrial action as declared by the national body of our union and so shall we continue to stay away from classrooms until the strike is called off also by the national body.

Recalls that the management of the university had recently directed students to resume on May 26 for the continuation of their 2021/202 first semester academic activities and this directive has put many parents and students in confusion as regards resumption.

But ASUU at the branch said it did not at any time and even now argues with the school management whether it has the power or not to open, reopen or close down the university, but it has no power to force the lecturers to work.

“So, we are still part of the ongoing nationwide struggle of the union to reposition our public universities,” the union chairman emphasised.





He, however, advised parents and guardians of students of the school including those in confusion to still keep their children and wards with them at home until the strike is called off by the national body.

He said such directive would never be kept secret but made public at the appropriate time by the leadership of ASUU at the centre.

