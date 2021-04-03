We’re shocked, pained by Odumakin’s death ― Southern, Middle Belt Forum leaders

Leaders of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum of Nigeria, have expressed shock and pain on the news of the death of its “fearless” National Secretary and spokesman of Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin.

They made this known in a statement jointly signed by Chief E. K. Clark (National Leader); Prof. George Obiozor, (President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo); Dr Pogu Bitrus, President -General, Middle Belt Forum) and Senator Emmanuel Ibok-Essien, National Chairman, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

The statement said the death was confirmed to them by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, National Leader of Afenifere.

The leaders stated: “A very versatile and cerebral journalist, Yinka, as he was simply known, was a great patriot and nationalist. Although he was an Afenifere chieftain, his commitment to building a Nigerian State, where fairness, equity and justice reigns, was unparalleled.

“For Southern Nigerian and Middle Belt Forum, Yinka was a backbone who in the past few years worked tirelessly to give the organisation both national and international visibility and recognition. He also brought clarity and common understanding to the problems bedevilling our country, aimed at providing timely solutions to them.

“Yinka has etched his name in steel in the anal of Nigerian history. He will, therefore, be remembered by all citizens as one of our greatest citizens ever.

“Our condolences go to his wife, Comrade Dr Joe Okei- ODUMAKIN, the rest of the family and Afenifere as a whole. May his soul rest in peace.”

