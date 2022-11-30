We’re ready to support police to ensure peaceful elections — CDS, General Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has assured that the military will work closely with the leading agency for electioneering issues, the police, towards the success of the 2023 general election.

General Irabor gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Jos, Plateau State, shortly after commissioning some landmark projects initiated by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali.

He added that the operational activities the military is conducting will contribute to providing the ambience for peaceful conduct of the exercise.

His words: “We are working closely with the police, which is the leading agency for electioneering issues.” But we equally believe that the operational activities we are conducting will contribute to providing the ambience for peaceful conduct of that exercise.

“We would support the exercise; 2023 is good in terms of engagements we have had and successes we have built upon, and we would sustain the effort.”

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the CDS expressed satisfaction with the projects executed, adding that the projects would boost the morale of troops and strengthen their commitment to the fight against insecurity in the Joint Operation Area.

The Chief of Defence Staff disclosed that the visit to OPSH would motivate personnel and troops across other theatres of operations to improve their operational effectiveness and professional conduct.

He further lauded the giant strides of the commander and the resolve to continually improve the welfare of troops under his command.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali, said the projects would provide a conducive working environment for troops to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

The GOC thanked the Chief of Defence Staff for his leadership, guidance, and support towards the actualization of the projects.

Highlights of the visit were the commissioning of Operation Safe Haven’s reconstructed entrance road, renovated/remodelled car park, inspection of troops’ accommodations and kitchen, presentation of souvenirs, and group photograph.

