We’re ready to stay ahead of emerging threats — IGP Egbetokun

The Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force, Kayode Egbetokun, on Thursday in Lagos reaffirmed the force’s commitment to staying ahead of emerging security threats.

The police chief made this statement during the commissioning of thirty-one state-of-the-art combat gunboats.

IGP Egbetokun also emphasised the importance of synergy among security agencies and stakeholders across Nigeria.

While delivering his remarks at the commissioning, he stated, “It is with great pride and a deep sense of duty that I welcome you all to this historic commissioning ceremony of thirty-one state-of-the-art combat gunboats recently procured by the Nigeria Police Force to enhance our operational capability across the nation’s waterways, backwaters, inland channels, and coastal regions.

“This significant milestone reflects our strategic response to the evolving security dynamics in our maritime environment.”

The police chief further explained that the deployment of these assets marks a renewed drive to strengthen maritime policing architecture, counter emerging threats, and enhance rescue and patrol operations.

“These gunboats are not ordinary vessels. They are equipped with cutting-edge navigation and communication technologies, enabling precision patrols, effective coordination, and swift responses to threats across Nigeria’s vast aquatic territory.”

He also highlighted the integration of solar-powered systems, which underscores the force’s commitment to sustainable policing and aligns with global best practices in green energy utilisation.

“This initiative not only reduces our carbon footprint but also demonstrates the Nigeria Police Force’s leadership in environmentally responsible law enforcement.

“The commissioning of these boats today marks a new chapter in our collective determination to safeguard Nigeria’s waterways, secure lives and property, disrupt criminal networks, and reassure law-abiding citizens of their safety and security.”

IGP Egbetokun stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring Nigeria’s security, particularly in maritime safety.

“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate that securing Nigeria is a collaborative effort. Maritime security, in particular, demands synergy and coordination across agencies and stakeholders.

“In this regard, the Nigeria Police Force will continue to deepen collaboration with our sister security agencies, particularly the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), among others.”

He further acknowledged that intelligence-led policing and community engagement remain cornerstones of effective crime prevention.

“Therefore, we shall continue to partner closely with coastal communities, leverage local intelligence, and build mutual trust to deny criminals the operating space they seek.”

The police chief also expressed profound gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering support and strategic investment in the Nigeria Police Force.

“Under Mr President’s visionary leadership, the Nigeria Police is experiencing a transformation marked by reform, modernisation, and professional excellence.”

He noted that the newly commissioned gunboats stand as a testament to the administration’s commitment to empowering the force to fulfil its constitutional mandate of securing the nation and protecting its citizens.

To the Nigerian people, IGP Egbetokun assured them of the Nigeria Police Force’s unwavering dedication to its constitutional responsibilities.

“We will continue to strive, with courage and integrity, to protect you, defend the territorial integrity of our nation, and ensure that Nigeria remains safe for all.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE