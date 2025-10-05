We’re ready to pay you $2,500 to leave US— Trump’s govt tells migrant teens

The United States government is planning to pay unaccompanied migrant teenagers $2,500 each if they agree to return to their home countries, CNN reported on Saturday.

According to a memo obtained by the outlet, the new pilot programme from the Department of Homeland Security will start with 17-year-olds and will require approval from an immigration judge before any departure is allowed.

The money will be released only after the teen arrives home and is meant to support “reintegration efforts.”

The plan expands on an existing voluntary return scheme under the Trump administration, which currently offers undocumented adults $1,000 “exit bonuses” if they choose to leave voluntarily.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the approach is a cheaper alternative to keeping migrants in detention or going through full deportation procedures.

“This programme is strictly voluntary and allows minors to make an informed decision about their future,” an ICE spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Official figures as of October 2 show that about 2,100 unaccompanied minors are still in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services, waiting for placement or immigration hearings.

The new initiative has already drawn backlash from immigrant rights advocates, who say paying children to leave could violate U.S. immigration laws meant to protect vulnerable youths.

“There is no legitimate reason for the government to incentivise voluntary departure with a financial payoff,” said Neha Desai of the National Center for Youth Law, calling the policy “a troubling precedent.”

