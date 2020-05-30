We’re ready to partner Makinde on education, economic development ― US-based Ibadan indigenes

The Ibadan Descendants’ Union, United States of America (IDU-USA Inc.) has expressed its readiness to work with the Oyo State government under the leadership of Mr Seyi Makinde to foster academic excellence and economic growth and development in the state.

In a message signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Mrs Adebukola Oyejobi, to felicitate Makinde on his first anniversary as governor, the association commended the Oyo State helmsman on his efforts at transforming the state within a short period.

The IDU-USA Inc., under the leadership of Dr Olubumi Afonja, is an association of Ibadan sons and daughters in the US with chapters in many cities of the country. It was formed to encourage unified Ibadan indigenes in the Diaspora to contribute to the progress and economic development of Ibadan City.

“We laud the efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde in many areas. The IDU-USA is aware of the improvement made in areas such as health, education and infrastructural development that are essential to support citizens’ well-being, the economic growth, security and independence of Oyo State.

“We share our desire to work with this administration to foster the academic and economic growth of the state.

“IDU-USA Inc. has contributed immensely to the education, health, economic, humanitarian and cultural awareness of the city of Ibadan.

“One of the organisation’s new projects is the proposed construction of a multipurpose building in the USA that will be named ‘Ibadan House,’” the association said.

