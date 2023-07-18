President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday said the security challenges in the West Coast has been thoroughly reviewed and a properly-funded strategy would be instituted to tackle terrorism.

The President who is also the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, spoke on the new approach by ECOWAS leaders to tackle security, with more measurable results, after a meeting with Presidents of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, Guinea-Bissau, Umaru Sissoco Embalo, and Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

‘‘We have no problems raising funds. We believe we have the instruments to do that. We believe we are capable of raising necessary funds to combat terrorism in the sub-region,’’ the President said while fielding questions from newsmen.

President Tinubu noted that the West African leaders had extensive deliberations on sustaining democracy on the West Coast and fashioning out the framework for confronting security.

Earlier at the question and answer session with journalists, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, reaffirmed the commitment of the leaders to fast-tracking the transition to democracy in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

He said ECOWAS would ensure that the transition in the three countries would be robust, credible, and inclusive, while more consideration would be given to specific models of peace and security, troops fighting terrorism, and adequate funding.

Touray said the commission would also welcome support from other partners in combating the insurgents.

Meanwhile, the West African leaders, during their meeting, reviewed the political and security situations within the sub-region, especially the political transition issues in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, as well as the security concerns across the entire region.

Speaking on the resolutions reached during the meeting to journalists after the meeting President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Touray, disclosed that the President Talon of Benin would soon embark on a mission to the three West African countries, on behalf of the Authority of Heads of State and Government.

He added: “Regarding the political situation in the sub-region, the leaders have reviewed the transition in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea. Regarding the transition in those three countries, the leaders have taken the decision to re-engage the three countries at the highest level.

“A member of the Troika, in the person of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Benin, will undertake a mission to these three countries on behalf of the heads of state. That mission will be undertaken shortly.





“The leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to the expeditious transition to democracy in each of the three countries. The transition must be in accordance with ECOWAS protocols and in accordance with their transition charters.

“ECOWAS has resolved to support a credible and inclusive transition in each of the three countries.”

On security, he said they resolved “to provide a robust regional response to any threat to security in the region.”

He added: “The regional response shall include the operationalization of the ECOWAS Plan of Action with the region’s troops and region’s financing. Financing from other partners will be welcomed.

“The Security Response shall also include support to the individual member states of the region. The response shall also include the use of specific arrangement, such as specific models of peace and security. Adequate resources will be provided to the region’s response to peace and security.”

