We’re pursuing strategic partnerships beyond donations, handouts — NEMA boss

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar, on Tuesday reiterated the Agency’s resolve towards pursuing strategic and new bilateral and multilateral partnerships that go beyond the handing over of donations or handouts.

Speaking during the high-level panel discussion themed: ‘Global partnerships, local prosperity: Unlocking Nigeria’s Renewed Hope blueprint for sustainable growth’ at the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Umar emphasised the central role of partnerships in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She noted that while Nigeria continues to forge new bilateral and multilateral ties, strengthening existing collaborations remains equally vital.

“At NEMA, where our mandate is centred on humanitarian needs and emergency management, we are pursuing strategic partnerships that go beyond donations or handouts.

“Our goal is to foster collaborations that guarantee empowerment, sustainability, and resilience, ensuring that communities are not only supported in times of crisis but are also better equipped to withstand future shocks,” she stated.

Umar further highlighted Nigeria’s ongoing shift in disaster management from a reactive posture to a proactive approach.

She explained that effective response begins at the community and state levels, stressing that disasters are local and must first be managed locally before escalating to the federal level.

Umar observed that the Agency has always insisted that state governments should ensure that their State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) are fully functional and responsive.

Citing Kaduna State as a role model, she noted the state’s proactive steps over the past four months, including identifying higher grounds, setting up camps, and preparing adequately ahead of the flood season.

Umar reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to working closely with stakeholders at all levels to build a stronger, more resilient Nigeria.

The event was attended by other top government officials and prospective international partners at a special side event on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

