We’re partnering Tinubu’s govt for nation’s growth – Senate spokesman

The spokesman of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, has declared that the collaboration and support the National Assembly is giving to the administration of President Bola Tinubu is in the interest of the nation’s development and growth.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs denied the insinuations that the Tenth National Assembly is a rubber stamp for the executive, adding that the lawmakers are placing national interest above other considerations when taking decisions.

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, who spoke with newsmen at the weekend in his country home of Ilawe-Ekiti, urged citizens to show more understanding with the lawmakers in the performance of their legislative duties.

Adaramodu argued that the legislature is not created to be at loggerheads with other arms of government but to carry out its functions of making laws and providing oversight for the growth and development of the country.

According to him, “What is the meaning of a rubber stamp? So does it mean that if the executive brings an appropriation bill, which is a budget, because we don’t want to be called a rubber stamp, we should oppose it and throw it away? Does it mean that if the federal government wants to construct roads, because we don’t want to be called a rubber stamp, we should throw it away?

“Does it mean that if the federal government is increasing allocation to the judiciary, because we don’t want to be called a rubber stamp, we should throw it away? Does it mean that if the federal government is giving minimum wage, because we don’t want to be called a rubber stamp, then we throw it away?

“So, what is the meaning of rubber stamping? Now, one thing is this, we are not in the senate with gloves in our hands, to start knocking and fighting the executive and other arms of the government.

“That’s not our calling. Our calling is that we are partners in progress. While we are partners in progress, we make laws and leave the execution in the hands of the executive, and the interpretation in the hands of the judiciary.

“We will not be making laws and at the same time be interpreting and be executing it. So once we make our laws, what are the laws that we have made that have shown the Senate or the House of Representatives as an entity that is not focused?”

On the issue relating to the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Senate spokesman explained that the Red Chamber is not concerned about her latest activities in the country and beyond, stating that the Kogi Central Senator remains suspended.

“Don’t forget that the Senate has its rules as an entity and any of us who go against the smooth running of the place, definitely the statute will frown at the person. Senator Natasha is on suspension at the moment and she can be going up and down but not within the Senate. Whatever she does at her constituency is left to her.

“If she apologises, then the Senate will look at it and see the genuineness of that apology and then the Senate will take action accordingly and appropriately,” he said.

He added that the lawmakers’ approval of the federal government’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State was done to save the state and the democracy.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE