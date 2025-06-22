The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo has assured the people that his administration is out for a full-blown war against crime, so Kogi is not, and will never be a safe haven for crime.

He made this declaration over the weekend at this year’s Ekinrin-Adde Day Festival in the Ijumu Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Comrade Joel Salifu said the government is winning the war against insecurity in the state, particularly in Kogi West.

“Just last week, the Civilian Joint Task Force in collaboration with conventional security agencies, arrested about 26 suspected kidnappers and their collaborators in a major operation along Kabba-Bunu Forest. This is one of the many success stories of our fight against insecurity

“We’re focused, determined and committed to making sure that the state is free from all crimes, and the people can sleep with their two eyes closed and carry out their businesses freely. Security is a collective responsibility; therefore, while I urge you all to cooperate with the security agencies and report suspected individuals and activities when necessary

“I equally want to warn criminal elements to desist from crime or be ready to face the law. This Government is out for a full-blown war against crime, so Kogi is not, and will never be a haven for crime,” he said.

Governor Ododo noted that as a government, “we pledge our full support to this noble initiative, and we will work closely with the Ekinrin-Adde Community Development Association to ensure the success of this fund. Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient community that thrives for generations to come.

He urged everyone present to give their support to this multi-million naira infrastructural development fund. Let us join hands and work together towards a brighter future for the Ekinrin-Adde community and Kogi State in general.

The National President, EACDA, Elder Deinde Toyin Komolafe, in his welcome speech said Ekinrin-Adde Day festival has become a defining feature in their community, and for 32 years, and still counting, the success building blocks of the day have been consistently laid over time by each administration, thereby reinforcing the sustainability of the vision.

Komolafe said, “We salute the doggedness and commitment of a worthy son of the soil Hon. (Dr) James Abiodun Faleke, for being the architect of modern Ekinrin-Adde and indeed all other compatriots for their passion and love for our community. We say a big thank you

“We gather here today from far and near and from all parts of the country, and even from our Diaspora community to celebrate the values we hold dear – the cherished value of communality; value of love for one’s homeland; value of unity, and the value of self-help and purposefulness.”

