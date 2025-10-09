The Ekiti State Government has said that Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration, in its three years in office, has significantly transformed the state’s economy through strategic investments in aviation, agriculture, healthcare, and infrastructure.

At a press conference marking the administration’s third anniversary, the Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Oyeniyi Adebayo, commended citizens for their commitment and support in the implementation of government policies, describing it as a major driving force behind the state’s progress.

Adebayo noted that the Oyebanji administration has made remarkable achievements in road construction, agriculture, youth empowerment, rural development, and other key sectors, which have collectively positioned Ekiti as an attractive destination for investors and tourists.

He disclosed that several landmark projects, including the Ikere–Igbara-Odo Road, Ogotun–Ikogosi Road, Isinbode–Ara–Ikole Road, Ado-Ekiti Ring Road Phase I, Omu–Ijelu–Itapa Road, Spotless Hotel Road in the GRA, and the GRA Third Extension Road, would be commissioned as part of the anniversary celebration to further strengthen the state’s economic infrastructure.

According to him, five general hospitals recently rehabilitated and equipped with modern facilities would also be inaugurated to enhance healthcare delivery across the state.

On agriculture, Adebayo revealed that over 5,000 youths have been integrated into commercial farming through cluster initiatives, leveraging Ekiti’s comparative advantage in agriculture. He said the surge in agricultural production has contributed to the state’s ranking as having the lowest food inflation rate in the country, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

“Road infrastructures are being strategically provided to open up the state to new economic opportunities. Knowing our strength in agriculture, we are doing free land clearing and encouraging the youths into commercial farming,” Adebayo said. “Go round the cluster farming sites that we have provided; we are building dormitories reminiscent of the farm settlements introduced by Chief Obafemi Awolowo during the old Western Region. These efforts are meant to encourage our youths and ensure food security in Ekiti.”

He added that the employment of over 5,000 young people in the agricultural sector had reduced unemployment and boosted the local economy.

ALSO READ: Speaker Tajudeen seeks end to sexual harassment on campuses

“While celebrating, we are not going to rest until Ekiti is fully placed on the path of economic prosperity. We will keep delivering the dividends of democracy to our people in line with the shared prosperity vision of this government,” he stated.

Adebayo also congratulated residents on the approval granted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for full commercial operations at the Ekiti State International Cargo Airport, describing it as a major milestone that would transform the state’s economic landscape.

He described the development as a crucial step towards enhancing Ekiti’s business competitiveness both nationally and globally, as well as a platform to attract investors and unlock the state’s full economic potential through diversification.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE