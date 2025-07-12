We’re now firmly in control of our party — Kaduna SDP chairman

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kaduna State chapter, Adamu Idris, has said they have taken back custody of their party following a legal victory which declared them the authentic executives of the party in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Saturday on the topic “Safeguarding Democracy and Party Integrity in Kaduna State”, he reaffirmed the party’s unwavering commitment to internal democracy and party integrity.

To this end, he said it had become imperative to update the public on recent developments that pose a serious threat to the unity and stability of the party.

“As many of you are aware, our duly elected State Working Committee (SWC), inaugurated following the 2022 State Congress and with a tenure valid until April 2026, was unconstitutionally dissolved earlier this year.

“This action was not only unjust but also a clear violation of the party’s constitution and the rule of law.

“Thankfully, the Kaduna State High Court, in Suit No. KDH/Z/280/2025, ruled in favour of justice and democratic order by restraining the so-called Caretaker Committee and affirming the legitimacy of the elected SWC under my leadership.

“This legal victory is a triumph not just for our members, but for democracy itself. We are now in control of party structures and have returned to our various offices.

“However, we must also express our concern over a growing pattern of infiltration by individuals who only recently exited positions of power and now seek to hijack our platform for self-serving purposes.

“Some of these individuals, with no record of contribution to the SDP’s development, now aim to use our structures as a vehicle for their political reinvention.

“We wish to state, respectfully but firmly, that the SDP in Kaduna State is not available,” he stressed.

“We are building a credible, principled, and people-oriented platform, not a sanctuary for those seeking to launder political legacies or stage comebacks at the expense of our members’ sacrifices.

“The Social Democratic Party remains open to all who wish to join us in good faith, but such engagement must be rooted in shared ideology, respect for the constitution of the party, and recognition of the existing, legally recognised leadership structures.

“As we prepare for the forthcoming by-election, we wish to clarify that nomination forms and all other electoral processes will be coordinated solely by the legitimate State Working Committee. Any candidate engaging with unauthorised individuals or parallel structures does so at their own risk.

“We also take this opportunity to reaffirm our full loyalty and cooperation with the current national leadership of our party under the Acting National Chairman, Professor Sadiq Umar, and the National Secretary, Dr. Olu Ogunloye.”

