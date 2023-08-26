The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Owerri North Local Government Area branch, has declared that they are not under any coercion by the Sole Administrator of the LGA (SOLAD), Chief Tony Umezuruike or any politician in the area.

This is contained in a statement endorsed by the NUP chairman of Owerri North LGA Branch, Comrade Anozie Onyekachi, and issued on Saturday to newsmen in Owerri.

He described it as ‘fake rumors emanated from faceless and junk writers’ whose evil motive is to join issues with the pensioners and the Owerri North LGA Solad.

The chairman insisted that the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), and the Owerri North LGA have been in a good relationship, and according to him has esteem regard for the senior citizens and has been working in synergy with them.

He said that it is unfortunate that the faceless writer did not cross-check his facts before going into public space.

The chairman stated categorically that the pensioners of Imo State in general and Owerri North, in particular, are not owed even half a month’s pension since the inception of this present administration in Imo State of arrears of pensions.

He said that very few members have just cleared their documentation with the government and are recently keyed into the payroll.

The body declared that payment of pension has never been the responsibility of any LGA in Imo State adding that both local and state pensioners receive their alert monthly at the comfort of their rooms.

He said: “The senior citizens were not under any coercion by the Solad or any politician. We are reasonable, educated and enlightened old men and women who can see beyond our noses.”

Onyekachi recounted with delight the numerous times the LGA and the state government have rekindled hope in them by prompt and regular payment of their pension despite numerous developmental projects going on in all parts of Owerri North in particular and Imo State in general.

He affirmed their decision to keep fate with the governor by bidding for his re-election.





He said: “the union has never had it so good before, especially his eagerness to pay pensioners their gratuity which previous administrations had neglected over the years.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE