No fewer than 60 Benin dukes (Enigie) have backed out of the alleged plot to bring down the heritage of the Edo people, following calls by some dukes on the Edo State government to create a parallel Benin Traditional Rulers Council (BTC) for the seven Local government Areas in Edo South Senatorial District of Edo State.

The dukes who denied the plot through a joint letter addressed to Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, said the request by aggrieved dukes is absurdly illogical and a threat to the very source of their creation

The dukes in their letter, dated May 22, 2023, coming a few months after some Dukes allegedly conspired among themselves to petition His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin to Governor Obaseki, seeking the creation of BTC across the seven Local Government Areas in Edo South Senatorial District.

“We have realized that we erred and have also gone to the Palace for the atonement of our sins and apologized physically to His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin for our regrettable misstep, borne out of inadequate knowledge of the subject matter

“As Enigie (dukes), who are fully aware of the whole essence of the letter, and what it seems to achieve, we hereby disassociate ourselves from the letter and peregrinations of the Enogie (duke) of Egbaen/Siluko and insist that our signatures were obtained fraudulently for misrepresentations of facts about the actual intent.

“We have reunited with His Royal Majesty, the Oba who is our father, and as his subjects, we have sought forgiveness and the same has been granted us unequivocally. We never left him as he remains our source”, according to the letter.

Signatories to the letter to the Governor, including HRH. Osagiede Festus (Enogie of Iguogbe), HRH. Igbinidu Idurobo Ernest (Enogie of Uwan-Esigie), HRH Alfred Osagie Erhauyi (Enogie of Iyanomo), HRH. Anthony Osagie (Enogie of Umegbe) and others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…

‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss





Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…

Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor

QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…

WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…

See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade

The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…

Victor Osimhen’s exploits

ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…