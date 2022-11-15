We’re not panicking because of harmattan ― FCT fire service

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service has assured its readiness for the harmattan season, saying it is not panicking as the period associated with an increased rate of fire outbreaks draws closer.

The Controller General of FCT Fire Service, Engr. Sani Saidu disclosed in Abuja on Tuesday, during a briefing with newsmen in his office.

He stated that the Fire Service has repaired vehicles that were broken down, about thirty-two fire fighting equipments, seven water tankers and four ambulance are on standby to counter any eventuality of fire outbreak.

He said: “We know every harmattan is associated with increased fire outbreak, so if you go to all our stations now, you will see that they are prepared, you will see that all the vehicles that have been broken down, we repair and put them into proper use, to get ready for the harmattan.

“We have about thirty-two fire fighting equipment, we have about seven water tankers, then have about four ambulances. If we are responding to a fire outbreak and there are no water tankers, then we call the nearest station. We are not panicking, but we are only advising people to be careful to prevent the loss of lives and property.

“Some of our people spend up to 150 million Naira to buy a car but can not spend ten thousand naira on 2 kg fire extinguishers. When there is an electrical fault in their vehicle before people come to render help, the vehicle is burnt and gone before they call us. Fire is a hopeless situation, before we go there, much damage must have been done because the vehicle is moving with fuel,” he stated.

When asked about the situation of the staff of the Fire Service since the fire fighting has a lot of hazards, he stated that the Fire Service has maintained a zero rate since inception.

“We have what is called life insurance but thank God we have not experienced that since we started, since we have been rejuvenated in 2002, we have never experienced such, FCTA is ever ready to support us, but it has never happened, and we pray for it not to happen.

“We have not reached a complete city like the ones experienced in developed countries, we are still coming up, anybody that has lost his life in the course of fire fighting instantly, we have not experienced that.

“We are doing our possible best not to experience that, by buying breathing apparatus for our operational staff, and getting assault gears that are well kited, if you have proper assault gear on you, if there is fire here, you can enter inside. We have obtained training and more training is coming to equip our firemen,” he stated.

