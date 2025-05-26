We’re not owing you — FIRS fires back at FCTA over office closure

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has strongly condemned the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) over the closure of one of its offices in Abuja, calling the action “malicious” and “unprofessional”.

In a statement released via X (formerly Twitter), Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the FIRS Executive Chairman, accused the FCTA of targeting the agency unfairly.

“It’s so unprofessional of the Wike-led FCTA to close our office, distracting staff going about their duties when we did nothing wrong,” Atoyebi stated. “Especially in a crucial week like this when we are looking forward to signing the Tax Reform Bills. FCTA, you goofed big time, FIRS isn’t owing you.”

She further accused the FCTA of attempting to use the FIRS as a scapegoat. “If you are looking for a fall guy, please move further,” she added. “We shouldn’t be your scapegoat when you know well that the lies you spread in the media and your malicious/illegal action will hurt our operations.”

The FIRS maintains that it has no outstanding rent payments to the FCTA for the past 25 years and insists that its obligations have been settled up to 2023.

“We have the evidence,” Atoyebi emphasised, pushing back against claims of indebtedness.

The incident comes at a critical moment for Nigeria’s tax system, with major reform legislation expected to be finalised soon. The FIRS fears that such disruptions could undermine public confidence and delay implementation of key fiscal policies.

Analysts warn that escalating tensions between federal agencies could impact service delivery and create institutional instability.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE