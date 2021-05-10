We’re not only focused on infrastructure but also…― Lagos Commissioner

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo has stated that the current administration is not only focused on infrastructure alone but also on all the elements of the value chain of education.

The Commissioner stated this during the commissioning of the four schools during the flag off commissioning of Lagos State Schools Infrastructure Projects in Lagos.

The Four Schools were Akintan Junior Grammar School, Surulere; Fazil Omar Senior High School; Onike Girls Junior High School, Yaba and Igbobi Junior High School, Shomolu.

She noted that the commissioning reflects the amount of ongoing activity in upgrading infrastructure in the schools in Lagos.

Adefisayo assured him of building an enviable education sector While noting that the Education Sector cannot thank the governor enough.

“This reflects the amount of activity going on in upgrading infrastructure in our schools.

“The Current Administration’s focus has not been on infrastructure alone.

“He has also touched virtually all elements of the value chain of education including teacher’s recruitment and training, teacher celebration, curriculum review, investment in technology for learning, provision of teachers tablets etc.

“There is so much more that we can talk about and the whole of the Education Family cannot thank Mr governor enough for his commitment to building an education sector that we all can be proud of.

“We assure you Sir that we will work to ensure that all promises made are kept.

“These early days have given us a glimmer of what the future will be like as we look forward to even more projects over the next few years,” She said.

Speaking also, The Chairman, House Committee on Education, Hon. Okanlawon Sanni harped in the need to increase the budget percentage given to education to 30 per cent as it is important in building the leaders of tomorrow.

Okanlawon said that education is an integral part of this administration’s theme agenda, adding that it deserves more as it is improving on a daily basis.

“We will not hesitate to hit the hammer on 30 per cent for education since we are talking about building the future of tomorrow leaders.

“Education being an integral part of your themes agenda has received enormous attention by this administration,” Okanlawon said.

The Acting Chairman, Surulere Local Government, Hon Bamidele Yusuf described education as the best legacy that can be given to children, adding that new edifice will propel students to do well in their various subjects.

“The best legacy we can give to our children is education.

“This big edifice for Surulere will propel the students to do more in their various subjects. Good environment with good learning. Some of our schools are also being renovated. We really appreciate you for the good job you have been doing,” Bamidele said.

