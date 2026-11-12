We’re not on strike, Kaduna varsity ASUU clarifies

The Kaduna State University (KASU) branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has clarified that it is not on strike, assuring students and the university community that academic activities will continue without interruption.

In a statement signed on Thursday by its Chairman, Comrade Abubakar Abdullahi, and Secretary, Comrade Silas Amos Bakut, KASU-ASUU urged students to remain focused and continue with their academic responsibilities.

“Parents and guardians are therefore encouraged to ensure that their wards remain on campus and adequately prepared for the forthcoming examinations. The University takes its examination processes seriously, and students are expected to participate accordingly,” the statement advised.

The union said the clarification became necessary “to address and correct the misinformation currently circulating that the University is on strike and that academic activities have consequently been suspended.”

It will be recalled that non-teaching staff unions at KASU commenced a seven-day warning strike at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, over the alleged non-implementation of the 2026 FGN/Non-Teaching Staff Agreements, unpaid arrears, a 25 per cent pay increase and minimum-wage adjustments.

The striking unions are the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

“For the avoidance of doubt, ASUU-KASU is not on strike. Accordingly, all academic activities and official responsibilities of academic staff are expected to continue without interruption.

“Members are therefore directed to discharge their assigned duties and responsibilities, including teaching, research, project supervision, examination preparation, invigilation, and other legitimate academic functions.

“All members are expected to remain at their respective duty posts and have unrestricted access to their offices, lecture halls, laboratories, and other University facilities necessary for the performance of their duties.

“The Union will not condone any unjustifiable act of dereliction of duty or any deliberate attempt to obstruct the discharge of legitimate academic responsibilities,” the statement warned.

The union advised its members to promptly document and report any incidents of harassment, intimidation or obstruction encountered while carrying out their lawful duties for appropriate action.

It added that ASUU remained committed to protecting the rights, privileges and legitimate interests of its members.

“Students are encouraged to report any form of harassment, intimidation, or misconduct to the appropriate University authorities.

“Similarly, any lecturer who, without a legitimate and justifiable reason, fails to discharge his or her assigned academic responsibilities should be reported to the appropriate authorities.

“The Union holds the academic progress, welfare, and overall interests of students in high regard,” the statement added.

KASU-ASUU, however, said it acknowledged and supported the legitimate struggle of all Joint Action Committee (JAC) affiliates in their pursuit of their rights, privileges and entitlements.

“However, we strongly emphasize that all industrial actions, protests, and other forms of engagement must be conducted strictly within the provisions of the law and with due regard for the fundamental rights of other members of the University community. The exercise of one person’s rights must not constitute an infringement on the rights of another,” it argued.

The union further warned that it would not tolerate harassment, intimidation, victimisation, obstruction or deprivation of the lawful rights of its members.

“For the avoidance of doubt, ASUU-KASU will not tolerate any act of harassment, intimidation, victimization, obstruction, or deprivation of the lawful rights of its members, irrespective of the circumstances or individuals involved.

“Any such conduct will be appropriately documented and addressed through the relevant institutional and legal channels. Those responsible for such acts, including individuals or groups acting under the authority or direction of any leadership structure, will be expected to bear responsibility for their actions,” ASUU warned.